Renewable Energy Developers Stymied

If the Kidder Hill Wind project receives a Certificate of Public Good to install two commercial size wind turbines on property owned by AllEarth Renewables developer David Blittersdorf, it will under new funding rules. The Public Service Board denied a petition by Kidder Hill Wind to force Green Mountain Power, Washington Electric Cooperative, and Vermont Electric Cooperative to buy power at a set, 20 year rate. Rule 4 has been significantly modified creating greater financial risk for developers, as well as reducing contract duration from 20 to seven years. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.