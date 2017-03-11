Rescue Dogs Have Happy Ending

To make canine rescue shelters work takes volunteers, including the millions of people who adopt dogs. Sean and Bettye Bryars of Derby are among the many of volunteers who take in dogs, and have done so for many years. On Saturday they brought two of their pit bulls to the Derby Pond Animal Clinic for shots. Grover is a rescue dog with a horrific early life. Grover has his own Facebook page. Www.facebook.com/GROVER-The-Rescued-Pit-Bull-Death-Row-Bait-Dog. Read more about Grover and his friend Farley in the Newport Daily Express.