Rescue Dogs Have Happy Ending

To the left is Grover, and friend Farley who were raised in a violent and cruel environment.
By: 
Ed Barber
Staff Writer
ejgbarber1958@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 11, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

To make canine rescue shelters work takes volunteers, including the millions of people who adopt dogs. Sean and Bettye Bryars of Derby are among the many of volunteers who take in dogs, and have done so for many years. On Saturday they brought two of their pit bulls to the Derby Pond Animal Clinic for shots. Grover is a rescue dog with a horrific early life. Grover has his own Facebook page. Www.facebook.com/GROVER-The-Rescued-Pit-Bull-Death-Row-Bait-Dog. Read more about Grover and his friend Farley in the Newport Daily Express.

