Rescued Ice Fisherman Shares Story
Thursday, February 9, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Randall Lindquist of Hyannis, Massachusetts is grateful for everyone who took part in rescuing him from Province Island after his truck and trailer became stuck in a reef on Lake Memphremagog last month.
Lindquist had planned to spend the night on the ice but changed his mind when he failed to catch fish. A storm also kicked up and his trailer started to move around. A whiteout prevented him seeing the pressure crack as he was driving. (Read full story Friday)
Category: