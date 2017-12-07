Robert Takes Over as Coach in Kingdom Blades’ Second Season

JAY–Matt Robert is no stranger to the North Country hockey program.

He was a coach with the boys program for thirteen years before taking some time off from coaching.

Last year he was an assistant with the Kingdom Blades, but now he is the man in charge, as he takes over the head coaching duties of the Blades from Dan Griffith.

Joining Robert behind the bench this year are assistant coaches Mike Matteis and Nicole Nelson.

For the full preview, see the Express on 12-8-17.