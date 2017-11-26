Santa Clause Visits Barton
By:
Ed Barber
Sunday, November 26, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The annual visit to Barton Village by Santa Clause is always anticipated by children at the start of the Christmas holiday season. Santa didn't disappoint, arriving on time courtesy of the Barton Village Fire Department this past Saturday. Prior to the visit the children were entertained with a magic show, and then served refreshments. Santa capped the day handing a bag of goodies to each child present. Read more and view more pictures in the Newport Daily Express.
