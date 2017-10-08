Saturday Fire Displaces Coventry Family

An early Saturday afternoon fire displaced a Coventry man, his daughter and nine-year-old granddaughter from their home. The fire also claimed their cat.

Donald Cotnoir, who had been working on a faucet in the home, left to get a part, discovered the fire when he returned. Cotnoir’s daughter, Mindy, who watched the fire with her father, said the family lived in the home on Cotnoir Road for 28 years and now they have to start all over. (Read more in the Express Monday)