School Budgets Balance Taxpayer And State Needs

The North Country Union High School and Junior High School will realize small budget increases if the proposed budget is accepted. North Country Career Center's budget will decline by 1.67 percent for fiscal year 2018. The boards met on Tuesday evening for a first review of the respective budgets. An accounting change that directs the central office to manage special education funds changes the individual budget's bottom line. Taking the changes into account, business and finance manager Glenn Hankinson said ultimately the tax rate will go up, with some towns experiencing higher tax increases than others. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.