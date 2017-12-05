Scott Toupin Finds Joy In Making Jewelry

On a chilly December morning Scott Toupin carefully places a bead on fishing line he is starting for a bracelet he is making. Toupin also makes necklaces and earrings. Toupin started creating jewelry after he attended a class at the Barton Public Library about five years ago.

“I made one necklace and it went from there,” he said. Toupin goes to yard sales in search of jewelry. “If anything was broken, but still reusable, I’ll buy it.” (Read more in The Express Wednesday)