The State Police Dive Team is now looking for Quincy O’Gorman, 23, in the river in Island Pond. He was last seen at 11 pm on 12/31/2016 in Island Pond, VT. O’Gorman is 23 years old, 5’10”, approximately 200 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding O’Gorman’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.