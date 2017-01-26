Senate Ag Committee To Take Up Forestry, Current Use Issues
ED BARBER
Thursday, January 26, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Senate Agriculture Committee will have four new members and two new assignments. Traditional agriculture issues will remain a staple of the committee but forestry and rural development are other topics the committee is charged with addressing. Funding for the Clean Water Act, changing Current Use violations, finding new markets for junk wood, and a fluctuating milk price are a sampling of issues Senator Bobby Starr said will be addressed. Vermont Farm Bureau president Joe Tisbert is also focusing on renewable energy projects on farm land and the impact an accelerated rise in the minimum wage has on the supply of farm workers. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
