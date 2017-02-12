Senior Celebration; Falcons Score Two in Final Minute to Defeat Burr and Burton 3-2
Mike Olmstead
Sunday, February 12, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
JAY–The North Country Falcons had a game for the ages on Saturday night at the Jay Peak Ice Haus. With the visiting Burr and Burton Bulldogs in town, the Falcons found themselves down 2-1 with less than a minute to go.
With Dana Marsh on the bench on favor of an extra attacker, North Country would go on to tie the game, and then score the eventual winner in the span of twenty-three seconds to secure the 3-2 win and end a two-game skid.
