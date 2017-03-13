Serious Car Crash: VT Rt. 100 is Blocked Near Fiddler’s Elbow Road in Lowell

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 100 is blocked and impassable in the area of Fiddler’s Elbow Road in Lowell due to a vehicle crash. This is just north of the Lowell / Eden town line.

This incident is expected to last for at least a couple hours. Lowell and North Hyde Park fire departments are assisting with traffic control. Troopers from the VSP Derby office are responding. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

(Check back on this website for updates)