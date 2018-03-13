Seventh-Ranked Raiders Pull Off the Upset, Beat Rangers 57-51 to Earn Trip to Semifinals

The number two Lake Region Rangers played host to the seventh seeded U-32 Raiders on Monday night in a quarterfinal match-up at the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium.

Things would get off to a wild start with both teams scoring nineteen points in the first quarter.

From there things would tighten up, but in the fourth the Raiders were able to hold off the Rangers potent offense, hit some key free throws late, and come away with a 57-51 win to advance to the Barre Auditorium to play Milton in the semifinals.

For the full story, see the Express on 3-14-18.