Sheriff’s Dept Serves Diaz With Notice

The Sheriff's Department served Coventry Town Clerk and Treasurer Cynthia Diaz with a notice last Thursday that she is no longer covered by insurance. She has ten business days from last Thursday to find $2.5-million worth of coverage for herself.

Last Wednesday the Coventry Selectboard learned that the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) is covering the town’s claim of $500,000 minus a $1,000 deductible. More than $850,000 of town money is unaccounted for.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Diaz had not given the board notice of new coverage (Read more Wednesday in the Express)