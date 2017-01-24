Shouting Match Marks Council Meeting
Monday evening's Newport City Council meeting was marked by a shouting match between Mayor Paul Monette and the Northern State Correctional Facility's business manager Barbara DeVost. The correctional facility received a quarterly water and sewer bill of $75,000 last August, an amount under dispute. A regular quarterly bill is $23,000 said DeVost. The facility was billed for using 10 million gallons, an increase of their 3 million gallon usage over the same three month period. A heated argument ensued when DeVost insisted she be placed on the agenda to discuss the matter with the alderman. Monette and City Manager Laura Dolgin argued the subject is not appropriate for the aldermen to be involved in. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
