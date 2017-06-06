Sister Act Two, Another Championship For You! North Country Does it Again, Wins Division One Golf Championship For the Second Year in a Row

The Newport Country Club was the site for the Division One Girls Golf Championship on Tuesday morning.

Ominous skies greeted the golfers and their coaches as they arrived at the club, and it looked like it might be a rough go of it for the defending champion North Country Falcons and the rest of the field.

While it would not be ideal, the early showers eventually subsided, and after the last drop of rain had fallen, and all of the scores were tabulated, the North Country Falcons once again found themselves on top of the heap, as they defeated their closest challenger, Burr & Burton, by a score of 166 to 203 to make them back-to-back State Champions in consecutive undefeated seasons.

