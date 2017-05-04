Sound And Fury In Lowell

Big wind opponents outnumbered supporters at a Public Service Board hearing held in Lowell on Tuesday. Over 150 people attended to offer testimony about sound standards the PSB is considering adopting. While much of the testimony focused on acceptable indoor and outdoor decibel levels, setbacks from property lines, and enforcement, both sides shared personal feelings about industrial wind. This concludes the public input process with a May 11 deadline to submit testimony for the PSB to consider. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.