Spaghetti Sauce Fundraiser In Holland Draws Community Support

A spaghetti sauce fundraiser in Holland drew 18 participants to the elementary school on Friday evening. The event supports the fifth and sixth grade classes efforts to raise money for a class trip to Boston in June. The dishes ranged from a venison and vegetable concoction, an alfredo meat sauce, a creamy marinara, and a repeat winning recipe authored by Brenda Maple, but made by Lynne Leitch. Over 100 people attended the dinner for an evening of festivities, including musical entertainment. A silent auction of 28 donated handmade items and services were also offered, as well as a 200 club raffle. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.