Spaulding Plays Spoiler on Senior Day, as Crimson Tide Tops North Country 70-57

Wednesday night was Senior Night for the North Country Falcons.

TJ Santaw, Noah Gonthier, Hunter Marsh, and Dylan Gunn were recognized before the start of the game.

Senior Cole Azur was not in attendance due to a vacation trip he was on.

As for the game itself, the visiting Spaulding Crimson Tide got out to an early advantage in the first quarter and were able to sustain a healthy lead throughout most of the game to earn a 70-57 victory over the Falcons.

