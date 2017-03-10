Special Newport City Council Meeting On Monday
By:
Ed Barber
Friday, March 10, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Newport City council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday at 6:30pm. Aldermen John Vincent and Denis Chenette along with Mayor Paul Monette will discuss the next step to take to replace Steven Vincent and Neil Morrissette who resigned from the council on Tuesday evening. The council has the option of appointing two replacements or holding a special election to let the voters decide. Stay tuned for more updates in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: