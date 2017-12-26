St. Paul de Vincent Chuch In North Troy Hosts Christmas Dinner
By:
Ed Barber
Tuesday, December 26, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The annual Christmas dinner hosted at the St. Paul de Vincent church in North Troy was well received by a 100 community members who traveled from Canada and other towns within the county for the festive occasion. Father Tim Naples gave a special prayer for long time organizers Roy Cote, now deceased, and Donald St Onge who is currently residing at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: