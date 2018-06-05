State May Gift Boardwalk To Newport City

In order for the State of Vermont to receive a grant from Northern Borders, it will have to turn the boardwalk on Lake Memphremagog over to Newport City to do so. The state isn't eligible for a $500,000 grants if it retains ownership of the boardwalk. A section of the boardwalk needs to be stabilized at a cost in excess of $404,000, and the Newport City council want's assurances city taxpayers will not be on the hook for the cost of repairs. Read more in the Newport Dailey Express.