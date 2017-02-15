Strong Second Quarter Defense Helps Falcons Defeat Missisquoi 60-34
By:
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The North Country Falcons have been quietly putting together a nice little winning streak. Coming into Tuesday night’s game against the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds, the Falcons had won six games in a row.
When the final horn sounded on Tuesday the winning streak would move to seven, as the Falcons picked up the 60-34 win to move to 10-4 on the year.
For more, see the Express on 2-16-17.
Category: