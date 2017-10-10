Students Learn Aqua-Culture To Raise Fish
Ed Barber
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Students in Lake Region Union High School's horticulture program are learning to raise more than vegetables. Teacher Tim Byrne is starting a fish farm to raise hundreds of Tilapia weighing up to two pounds each. After teaching for years at North Country Career Center Byrne decided on a change of scenery and applied for the vacant horticulture position at Lake Region. He also teaches alternative energy and carpentry. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
