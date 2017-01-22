Students Take Control Of Their Future
By:
ED BARBER
Sunday, January 22, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Lake Region Union High School students as part of a task force responded to questions of the OCSU executive board about Personalized Learning Plans. The PLP's aid students in laying out an academic and vocational career plan that transcends four years of high school. Students say the process is empowering as they choose their career options. PLP's are a part of a new system that includes student portfolios and a more accountable grading system. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
