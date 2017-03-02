A Taste Of The Kingdom

If you appreciate locally produced food a trip to Jay Peak Resort on Wednesday would have been a heavenly experience. Green Mountain Farm To School sponsors the Taste of the Kingdom event which drew 25 Northeast Kingdom vendors. From cheese to maple rum, Vietnamese pork meatballs and yogurt, the selection of food and spirits was more than the taste buds can handle. The dinner and auction raises money for the Green Mountain programs as well as connects local vendors with consumers. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.