A Taste Of The Kingdom

Green Mountain Farm To School founder Katherine Sims and Executive Director James Hafferman socialize during the dinner.Duncan Holaday of Dunc's Mill pours a sample of maple rum for Beth Barnes.Chef Kit Basom at the Craftsbury General Store offers Vietnamese pork meatballs and carrots with butternut squash hummus.Rebecca Velazquez of Barn First Creamery offers three varieties of cheese.
By: 
Ed Barber
Staff Writer
ejgbarber1958@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 2, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

If you appreciate locally produced food a trip to Jay Peak Resort on Wednesday would have been a heavenly experience. Green Mountain Farm To School sponsors the Taste of the Kingdom event which drew 25 Northeast Kingdom vendors. From cheese to maple rum, Vietnamese pork meatballs and yogurt, the selection of food and spirits was more than the taste buds can handle. The dinner and auction raises money for the Green Mountain programs as well as connects local vendors with consumers. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

Tags:

Category: