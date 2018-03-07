Three Local Arrested on Narcotic Charges

The Vermont State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Sunday on Westminster Heights Road, in Westminster for a minor traffic violation. While speaking to the operator of the vehicle, Monica Capron, 38 of Newport, and the two passengers, Catherine Teixeira, 34, of Newport, and Daniel Martin, 21, West Charleston, Troopers say they established probable cause that there was illegal contraband inside the vehicle. The car was seized and transported to the Westminster State Police barracks. A search warrant was subsequently granted by a Judge. According to the police during the search of the car a felony amount of cocaine and misdemeanor amount of heroin was found. Teixeira was subsequently transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of bail. Both Capron and Martin were released with a citation to appear in VT Supreme Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division at a later date. = Police say that Martin at first said his name was Peter and fingerprinting revealed that he was actually Daniel Martin. Martin is facing additional charges of false information to Police and is currently on Escape status from the Department of Corrections and has an active warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information on the location of Martin, is asked to contact the State Police.