Three Locals Jailed for Allegedly Selling Heroin, Aiding in Commission of a Felony

During the week of October 23, 2017, the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force charged Michelle Churchill of Newport for a sale of heroin after a controlled purchase of heroin by members of the Drug Task Force in Orleans County. Churchill was cited at Northern State Correctional Facility. Also during the week, the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Adam Carpenter, 32, and Jessica Carpenter, 39, both of Charleston, VT. Adam Carpenter was charged with Aiding in the Commission of a Felony and Jessica Carpenter was charged with a sale of heroin after a members of the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force coordinated a controlled purchase of heroin with them in Orleans County.

The cases will be prosecuted by the Orleans County States Attorney’s Office. (Read details in the Express this week.)