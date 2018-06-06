Two Newport Police Officers Graduate from Vermont Police Academy

Chief Seth C. DiSanto is pleased to announce that two Newport Police officers graduated from the Vermont Police Academy last week.

Officer Colin Sykes and Officer Cody Smith graduated from the Vermont Police Academy's 105th Basic Training class on Friday, May 25. They were recognized at a ceremony at the Vermont Police Academy headquarters in Pittsford, Vermont.

Officer Sykes, a native of Derby, Vermont, was nominated to be the class president and gave the graduating class's commencement speech.

Officer Smith, of Canaan, Vermont, was awarded the Academic Award. The award is given to the recruit who earned the highest GPA over the course of the training. He also received the Top Driving Award.

"Both officers have demonstrated outstanding work ethic and achievement and should be proud of their accomplishments while in the academy," said Chief DiSanto. "The residents of Newport will be in good hands when Officer Sykes and Officer Smith are on-duty."

In order to graduate, the two officers completed a 16-week basic training program. Both will be working the night shift at the Newport Police Department.

Thirty-seven graduates from the 105th Basic Training Class will join police departments across the state. Eleven of those graduates will join the ranks of the Vermont State Police and will be deployed to barracks throughout the state.