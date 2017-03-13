Two People Die in Head- on Collision (Lowell Crash Update)

Gordon Farrar, 45, of Newport was driving northbound on VT RT 100 near the Lowell/ Eden town line when his 2007 Chevrolet Colorado crossed the center line into the path of a southbound car driven by Joanne Nolin, 68, of Derby, police say. Nolin was driving a 2008 Dodge Caliber and was reportedly wearing a seat belt. Farrar was not using a seat belt according to police. The vehicles collided in the southbound lane. Both vehicles received extensive front end damage and were both totaled. Both operators received extensive injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene

Police were dispatched to the scene at about noon on Monday.

Troopers from the Derby barracks, along with members of the VSP Crash

Reconstruction Team responded.

Both lanes of VT RTE 100 were closed for several hours while investigators attempted to process the scene.

Lowell Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Ambulance service also responded to the scene and assisted.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is an update to the post earlier today called "Serious Car Crash: VT Rt. 100 is Blocked Near Fiddler’s Elbow Road in Lowell"