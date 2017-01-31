Universal Background Check Bill Under Consideration
ED BARBER
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Vermont legislature may consider S.6 a universal background check bill that focuses on private sales and transfers of firearms. Lead sponsor Senator Philip Baruth said the legislation is necessary considering the increasing numbers of mass shootings nationwide. But Senator Joe Benning disagrees with the bill on the grounds it conflicts with the individual right to own firearms. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
