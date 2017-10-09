Update: Fire Consumes Historic Barn

Fire consumed the historic Pines Barn just off out Route 5 on Kinsey Road in Barton Monday afternoon. Owner Mike Riendeau, who has owned the barn for about a year and a half said that barn dates back to the Civil War era.

Riendeau said he never really used the barn for milking and the animals were either outside or in another barn. The only thing inside the barn was older hay left by previous owners. Most of the fresher hay was elsewhere. (Read more in the NDE Tuesday)