Urie Nets Three as Lake Region Shuts Out North Country 3-0

It took seven years and a move to the Capitol Division, but the North Country Falcons and the Lake Region Rangers finally squared off on Wednesday afternoon.

Usually in a match featuring a Division I team versus a Division II team, the D I team is the favorite.

However on Wednesday, this was not the case.

Lake Region came into the match as the defending Division II Champions, and they lived up to the billing, as Riley Urie had all three goal in the Rangers’ 3-0 win over the Falcons.

For the full story, see the Express on 9-22-17.