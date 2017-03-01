Urie Scores Forty-Four Points In Lake Region’s 74-67 Playoff Win Over Thetford

ORLEANS–The Lake Region Rangers kicked off the 2017 postseason with a wild contest at the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

The fifth seeded Rangers hosted the twelfth-ranked Thetford Panthers in play-down action and the game looked more like a number five versus number six game, not a five vs twelve game.

The Panthers threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Rangers, eventually forcing overtime with the two teams tied at 61-61.

In the extra session the Rangers would score thirteen points while holding Thetford to just six to advance to the quarterfinals.

