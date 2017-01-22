UVM's Aiken Science Challenge A Blast For Students
By:
ED BARBER
Sunday, January 22, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Topher Waring's science class has risen to the UVM Aiken Science Challenge creating mobile robots that demonstrate they can move, pick up, and stack blocks. The Lake Region UHS board was entertained last week with a demonstration of the project. The Science Challenge 2016 offers a challenge every August to high school students. The event takes place in November, too soon for the students to complete the project. But under Waring's direction they spend a semester designing, building, testing, trouble shooting, retesting, and finally demonstrating the robot works. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: