UVM's Aiken Science Challenge A Blast For Students

Team Red from left are juniors Tanner Amyot, Ryan Cotnoir, Noah Lantagne, and Camden Burkewitz.Team Adam from left are juniors Jasmyn Taft, Tristian Landry, Ryan Jackson, Darrek Pion and Zachary Hale.Team Red's robot worked quite well moving blocks of wood. The students built the robot from scratch.
By: 
ED BARBER
Staff Writer
ejgbarber1958@yahoo.com
Sunday, January 22, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

Topher Waring's science class has risen to the UVM Aiken Science Challenge creating mobile robots that demonstrate they can move, pick up, and stack blocks. The Lake Region UHS board was entertained last week with a demonstration of the project. The Science Challenge 2016 offers a challenge every August to high school students. The event takes place in November, too soon for the students to complete the project. But under Waring's direction they spend a semester designing, building, testing, trouble shooting, retesting, and finally demonstrating the robot works. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

