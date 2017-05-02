Vandals Caught, Unpunished

This tag is on the floor of the municipal building's second floor mezzanine.
By: 
Ed Barber
Staff Writer
ejgbarber1958@yahoo.com
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

Juveniles have been caught tagging the mezzanine of the municipal building gym in Newport City. This follows a nine month vandalism spree that has left the interior of the building damaged. As a consequence City Manager Laura Dolgin has locked the gym no longer allowing walk-in traffic. Users of the gym must make an appointment first. The juveniles have been reprimanded but have not been banned from the building. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

