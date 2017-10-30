Vermont Electric Coop Outages Thousands with out Power

High winds continue to whip through the Northeast Kingdom. As anticipated, strong winds in the early morning hours have caused significant outages throughout the VEC service territory. As of 4:30 a.m. over 10,000 Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) members lost power, with just over 1,000 restored. VEC wants to remind members that repairs under these conditions may take longer than usual. For example, some roads may not passable due to downed trees, or winds may cause safety hazards for jobs that require the use of bucket trucks. VEC will do our very best to get the power back on as soon as is safely possible. People are urged to use caution and make sure to stay clear of any downed power lines. Derby Elementary School has been canceled.