Vermont Flavors A Skier's Treat
ED BARBER
Saturday, January 28, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Vermont Ski Area Association partners with local specialty food companies to bring a taste of Vermont to the slopes. This past Friday Ski Vermont hosted vendors at Jay Peak Resort in conjunction with the Farmer's Appreciation Day event. Ski Vermont will visit 15 ski areas this winter offering spirits, cider, cheese, maple sugar products and other tasty treats. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
