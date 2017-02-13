VERMONT GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT PROCLAIMS MONDAY A “POWDER DAY”

Calls on Out-of-State Employers to “Pardon” Employees for a Snow Day to take advantage of weekend storm with extended stay, mid-week visit and Presidents’ Day weekend plans in Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – With Vermont’s biggest snow storm of the year rolling across the region Sunday through Monday morning, Governor Phil Scott has declared Monday a “Powder Day” and is urging regional winter enthusiasts to take full advantage of the excellent conditions.

“Tourism is a critical contributor to Vermont’s economy,” said Gov. Scott, who encouraged out-of-state skiers and snowmobilers to stay an extra day or two in Vermont, make plans to visit Vermont mid-week or book a Vermont getaway for the upcoming Presidents’ Day holiday weekend.

Ski resorts, inns and hotels around the state are offering deals to encourage extended stays and mid-week guests. Some ski areas have made operational adjustments, such as extended lift hours, to accommodate guests extending trips due to the weather.

“For those who visited Vermont this weekend, it’d be a shame to miss the fresh powder on Monday and Tuesday, so we invite all to stay an extra day and take full advantage of the excellent conditions. For those who have been thinking about visiting, this is the perfect opportunity to come see us mid-week or over the upcoming holiday. I’ve ‘proclaimed’ Monday an official powder day,” said Gov. Scott. “And, while I can’t grant official pardons out-of-state, I certainly hope all will be granted a ‘snow day’ pardon. Visitors can feel free to tell their boss Vermont’s Governor asked them to stay.”

Gov. Scott also urged all visitors and Vermonters to stay safe on roadways, and follow all travel and trail advisories during the storm.

Visit www.vermontvacation.com and http://skivermont.com for more information and http://vtrans.vermont.gov/ for travel and roadway guides.