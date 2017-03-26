Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association Open House Sweet Success

It's the sweet time of spring when the sap flows and maple sugar producers head to the sugar houses to make syrup. The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association held it's annual open house state wide drawing thousands to sugar houses. Vermont is the largest maple sugar producer in the world, Over the weekend unseasonably cool weather shut down many operations, but the opportunity to sample maple syrup, with donuts and pickles is too much to resist. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.