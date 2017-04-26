Vermont School Board Association Presents Their Take On Act 46
By:
Ed Barber
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Vermont School Board Association Executive Director Nicole Mace met with the OCSU's Act 46 study committee on Tuesday evening at Lake Region UHS. Roughly 50 people attended to learn more about the school consolidation law and its ramifications to the current, school district governance system. Voters rejected a first effort last fall for the supervisory union to replace the current model with a unified board and single school budget. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
