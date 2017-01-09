Vermont's Seventh Season Underway

Ben and Kevin Paxman of Westfield hold their catch of the day, a 28" Northern Pike. They were fishing on South Bay.Dale Mitchell is fishing on South Bay on Saturday. He caught 15 pike the weekend before. Saturday was a little slow, but a nice day to be outside.Raymond and Roland Tetreault of Newport and Derby respectively fish for perch near the twin islands on Lake Memphremagog.Gary Powers of Derby fishes on Salem Lake. Recently retired he has chosen a new hobby.
By: 
ED BARBER
Staff Writer
ejgbarber1958@yahoo.com
Monday, January 9, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

With ice thick enough on some bodies of water ice fishermen are setting up miniature villages of fishing shacks. Lakes Memphremagog and Salem are already active while Lake Willoughby is a mostly open body of water. Willoughby is notorious for being the last to freeze over and some years doesn't freeze completely. Fishing derbies are scheduled for every weekend in February and includes the first weekend in March. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

