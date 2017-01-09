Vermont's Seventh Season Underway
By:
ED BARBER
Monday, January 9, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
With ice thick enough on some bodies of water ice fishermen are setting up miniature villages of fishing shacks. Lakes Memphremagog and Salem are already active while Lake Willoughby is a mostly open body of water. Willoughby is notorious for being the last to freeze over and some years doesn't freeze completely. Fishing derbies are scheduled for every weekend in February and includes the first weekend in March. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: