Vicious Dog Hearing Leads To Sanctions

The Brownington select board held a vicious dog hearing on Saturday in response to a complaint filed by long time resident Catherine Allen. Allen was injured in a confrontation with neighboring dogs owned by Matt Prue while she walked on Pepin Road. The Prue's did not attend the hearing which ended with a directive by the board to build a roofed kennel by May 1st, verify rabies vaccinations and register the dogs at the town clerk's office or the dogs will be seized by court order. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.