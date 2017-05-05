Skip to main content
Login
Contact
E-Edition
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Newport Daily Express
Click for weather forecast
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Filming of Horror Movie Comes To NEK
NDE Question of the Week:
Battling Blaze in Holland
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: Kentucky Derby Fun Facts
VIDEO: Kentucky Derby Fun Facts
Staff Writer
Friday, May 5, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Here are some things you may not know about the Kentucky Derby
Category:
News
Popular content
Filming of Horror Movie Comes To NEK
Brighton Adopts ATV Ordinance
Lake Region Union High School Graduates 65
VIDEO: Kentucky Derby Fun Facts
Children's Parade In Newport Draws Hundreds
View More
Poll
Should the City of Newport Charge Organizations for Hosting Parades, (The cost to the city for police patrol and portable bathrooms is estimated to be in the hundreds of dollars per event)?
Choices
Yes
No
Not Sure
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2017 The Newport Daily Express | 178 Hill Street, P.O. Box 347 | Newport, VT 05855 | (802) 334-6568
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Newport Daily Express.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password