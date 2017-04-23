Skip to main content
Login
Contact
E-Edition
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Newport Daily Express
Click for weather forecast
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Dollar Store Coming To Newport
$150-Million EB-5 Settlement Reached
Fire Destroys Home
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: We’re Already Doing an Awesome Job Saving the Planet
VIDEO: We’re Already Doing an Awesome Job Saving the Planet
Staff Writer
Sunday, April 23, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
A look at some accomplishments since the first Earth Day in 1970.
Category:
News
Popular content
Gaudreau, Robitaille Enter VT Sports Hall of Fame
Vicious Dog Hearing Leads To Sanctions
Legislature Moves To Delay Check Light Enforcement
VIDEO: We’re Already Doing an Awesome Job Saving the Planet
Always Something To Do at Jay Peak
View More
Poll
How Anxious Are You For Spring
Choices
Very Anxious
Some What Anxious
I'm Not Anxious
I Don't Live in Vermont, So I Don't Care
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2017 The Newport Daily Express | 178 Hill Street, P.O. Box 347 | Newport, VT 05855 | (802) 334-6568
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Newport Daily Express.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password