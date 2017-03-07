Vincent, Morrissette Resign

Newport City Meeting

In an upset former Newport City Alderman Denis Chenette was elected to the council on Tuesday, narrowly defeating incumbent Jacques Roberge. The vote was 277 for Chenette to 253 for Rogerge. Incumbent Steven Vincent, with 330, was the top vote getter. Newcomer Bill Hafer received 174 votes in fourth position.

After the vote totals were announced by city clerk Jim Johnson, the mayor adjourned the 99th annual meeting. Immediately thereafter Vincent and Council President Neil Morrissette submitted identical, typed letters of resignation (Read details in the Express)