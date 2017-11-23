VT- On The Road for the week of 11/27/17

This will be our next to last road up-date of the season. All of our districts have switched into winter mode, and most of the construction projects are wrapping up for winter shut down. This is the time of year when winter clothes are unpacked. Snow boots, hats, and scarfs are already in use. Ski areas beckon to skiers everywhere. Outdoor recreation is the word for Vermont winters nowadays. Multi-colored snowsuits, tiny snowshoes (for running), skis, and boards are the primary objects of the winter season. The ability to go to a different venue every week makes Vermont very attractive to outdoor enthusiasts. I know people who will be ice climbing, backcountry skiing, and then taking a couple of alpine runs as they fill up their weekend. For some older generation Vermonters, memories of winters gone by bring back a shivery response. If you are not prone to the out-of-doors, remember, there are pubs, restaurants, and base lodges that offer friendly service and tons of atmosphere just a few miles from most anywhere in Vermont. Do not let winter deter you from enjoying a ride around the state to see the different snow sights. Choose your travel times carefully, and do not forget that a warm home and a hot beverage is always a great answer to a cold Vermont day.

Interstates

I-89 In Georgia, culvert replacement projects will continue. Culvert work between Exits 12 and 13 on the South Burlington stretch of I-89 this week. Expect day and night work. In Middlesex, single lane closures will slow traffic this week. Look for single lanes and reduced speed again this week.

I-91 The left lane southbound in Springfield will be closed, affecting traffic. Ryegate northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to one lane this week. Slow down and use caution in these work zones.

Around the State

US 7/VT 2 in Colchester will have some small projects this week. Look for alternating one-lane traffic in work zones. Expect short delays.

US 2 & 2A in Williston will have signal work causing delays this week.

VT 15 Hardwick, Walden and Danville has a long-term road improvement project that includes paving. Onsite traffic diversions should be expected again this week. Expect delays.

VT 15A/Park Street in Morristown has a bridge project going on. Expect minor delays.

US 2 Cabot/Danville has a road improvement project that will have little effect on traffic this week.

VT 2B from Danville to St. Johnsbury will have lane closures and delays for a road improvement project. Traffic could be shifted to the new alignment later this week. Only minor delays this week.

In Warren, the Lincoln Gap Road between Warren and Lincoln is closed for the winter.

US 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project affecting traffic. Expect delays and lane closures in this work zone.

VT 12 at State /Main and Elm Streets in Montpelier will see cleaning drainage inlets and other work. On Northfield Street/VT 12 pavement markings, and driveway work requiring alternating one-lane traffic at times will slow traffic.

VT 12/Northfield Street in Montpelier will get some clean up and drainage work this week. The project is set to close for the winter soon.

US 2 in East Montpelier, near VT 14 has a long-term project affecting traffic this week. Expect a 25 mph speed limit in this work zone. Lane closures and alternating one-lane traffic with delays.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

VT 12A in Roxbury is near completion. Traffic signs and general cleanup will have little effect on traffic.

US 7 Charlotte/Ferrisburgh will get some more clean-up work this week. Line striping and traffic signs work, weather permitting. Alternating one-lane traffic will cause delays in this work zone.

VT 116 between Bristol and Starksboro will see delays again this week. Crews will be preparing for winter wrap-up.

VT 73 in Rochester has a project slowing traffic. Motorists should expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays in this work zone.

US 7 in Brandon has a long-term construction project going on until February shut down. Expect delays.

VT 112 in Halifax has a culvert project in multiple locations. Expect delays.

Safe Travels!

Brent Curtis is the Public Outreach Coordinator for the Agency of Transportation. Brent.curtis@vermont.gov