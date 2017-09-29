Weekend Events List

Friday, September 29

The Philippine Madrigal Singers

- St. Johnsbury -

Performance at the St. Johnsbury School, 257 Western Ave, St. Johnsbury September 29. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.catamountarts.org/shows-and-events

Saturday, September 30

Monthly Family Breakfast

- Newport -

The Masonic Lodge on the Bluff Rd in Newport will be holding our monthly family breakfast on Saturday the 30th from 7:30 until 9:30 AM. Adults $7, kids $3.50. All are welcome.

Benefit Dinner & Dance

- Newport -

There will be a Benefit Dinner and Dance for Karry Lynn Prue on Saturday, September 30, at the American Legion in Newport. Meal is a spaghetti dinner for $10 per meal with servings from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a dance from 7 to 11 p.m. (also $10 per person).

Walking Tour

- Derby Line -

The Haskell Free Library in Derby Line is celebrating the renovation of the village’s sidewalks by organizing a Walking Tour of Historic Derby Line on Saturday, September 30, at 3 p.m. Walk portions of Main Street and Caswell Avenue and share knowledge of current and past structures. Tour begins outside the Derby Line Village Hall and ends at the library where light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Nancy Rumery at 873-3022, extension 201, or e-mail info@haskellopera.com.

Fall Foliage Festival

- Burke -

The 30th annual Burke Fall Festival takes place Saturday, September 30 in East Burke Village There will be a parade starting at 10 a.m., kids’ activities, horse drawn wagon rides, free ice cream, bounce house, rubber duck race, wildlife presentation at 11 a.m., raffle tables, silent auction in the library, open house with cider sale and farm stand at East Burke School, cow plop bingo, vendors on the green, barbecue, live music from the gazebo from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and much more. For more information, visit www.burkevermont.com or contact the Burke Chamber of Commerce at 626-4124 or burkechamber@burkevermont.com.

Fall Harvest Supper

- Westmore -

There will be a Fall Harvest Supper at the Westmore Fellowship Hall on Saturday, September 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. featuring homemade baked beans, baked ham, VT squash, coleslaw, rolls, pies, and other desserts, fresh local cider, soda, coffee and tea. There will be several different raffles. Donation is $12 for adults, $6 for children. Proceeds benefit the Ladies Aid Scholarships. For more information, call Nancy at 525-4471.

Fall Festival

- Barton -

There will be a Fall Festival at the Barton United Church on Saturday, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring baked goods, crafts, seasonal decorations, doughnuts made on site, quilt raffle, guest vendors, and lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

September Tasting Series

- Nek Tasting Center -

The Northeast Kingdom Tasting Center on Main Street in Newport will hold September Tasting Series on Saturdays in September from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free and open to the public! Live music, free tastings, family friendly. On September 30, sample aged gouda from Cobb Hill, cider apple varieties from Eden Ice Cider, and coffee by Beans by the Border. For more information, www.nektastingcenter.com.

Local Band at Sweet Harmony

- Coventry -

The Big Whiskey Social Club will play Sweet Harmony on Saturday, September 30, from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. This band has built up a reputation in the area for filling the dance floor. With a mix of old and new Country music favorites, and a list of Rock Classics, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Big Whiskey Social Club is Stuart Cornell and John Wagner on guitar, Bill Prue on bass, and Andre Poutre on drums. All members lend their voices to different numbers, creating a musical experience that reaches many ranges and sounds.

The venue has a large dance floor, plenty of parking, and a dinner menu featuring homestyle cooking. You won’t get boxed, prepackaged, frozen heat and eat meals here. The restaurant will be serving dinner until 10 p.m. so this is a perfect opportunity for dinner and dancing. There is a cover for the band.

Sweet Harmony encourages patrons to bring a designated driver. All DD’s are served free soft drinks. Come out and have fun, but stay safe. For more information call (802) 754-1126 or visit Sweet Harmony on Facebook.

Sunday, October 1

Dignity Discussion

- Newport -

A two-part discussion of “Dignity – Its Essential Role in Resolving Conflict” by Donna Hicks, Ph.D., will be held Sunday, October 1, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, at 7 p.m., at St. Mark’s Parish Hall on Second Street in Newport. For more information, call 334-7365 or e-mail info@saintmarksnewport.com.

Annual Chicken Pie Dinner

- Albany -

The Annual Chicken Pie Dinner at the Albany Methodist Church will be held Sunday, October 1, with seatings at noon and 1 p.m. Meal includes chicken with biscuits and gravy, garden grown potatoes and buttercup squash, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, and homemade pie, served family style. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children eight and under. Takeout and gluten free available. For reservations, call 754-2790.