What Does Newport's Future Look Like?
By:
Ed Barber
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Newport City council room was at capacity as David White and Joe Weith of White & Burke unveiled the results of a downtown development strategic analysis. In short the report focuses on the development potential of the Spates block, waterfront including the state office building, the courthouse and municipal building parking area. Marketing analysis, interviews with 30 area stakeholders, and public input contributes to the final report. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
