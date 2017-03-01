Will Supreme Court Ruling Prompt Legislative Action On Independnet Contractor Definition?
By:
Ed Barber
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
A recent ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court involving unemployment insurance claims by the Department of Labor (DOL) provides guidance in determining whether a person is an independent contractor. Competing definitions between workers compensation and unemployment insurance departments at the DOL is costing the state $2.6 million in uncollected taxes. The ruling may provide the impetus for the legislature to address the subject and reach a single definition taking the court's ruling into account. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: